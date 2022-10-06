The mother left a note and a bag containing nappies, a bottle and pacifier.
The note said: “Hi. You might be wondering why I dumped my baby. Don’t wonder, just help her if you can or call authorities. But don't judge me. I have spoken twice with social workers, they [are] delaying to assist.
“I know this looks bad but I had no [other] option. The system is fragile ... and we can’t even abort safely any more ... hospitals have strict rules.”
KwaZulu-Natal department of social development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the child was with Verulam Child Welfare and Family Society.
KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in
Image: Reaction Unit SA
A 23-year-old mother who abandoned her baby in bush in Verulam — with a note asking others not to judge her — handed herself over to the police on Thursday.
The woman came forward three days after she left her three-month-old baby next to a stream in Dawncrest.
“The woman was arrested after she handed herself into the SAPS following a public outcry on social media platforms in SA. The young mom was charged and appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court today [Thursday] and was granted bail of R500,” said Reaction Unit SA’s (Rusa) Prem Balram.
He said the matter was remanded to November 10.
Rusa officers were called to the scene on Monday when a mango picker found the abandoned baby.
Don't judge me, mother who 'dumped' baby says in note
