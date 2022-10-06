South Africa

Mogoeng and his wife to embark on 'spiritual journey' in Israel

06 October 2022 - 18:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his wife Mmaphefo will take part in the Jewish Feast of Tabernacles celebration in Israel. File photo.
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his wife Mmaphefo will take part in the Jewish Feast of Tabernacles celebration in Israel. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his wife Mmaphefo arrived in Israel on Thursday where they are to embark on a spiritual journey during the Feast of Tabernacles, said the SA Friends of Israel (SAFI).

The Feast of Tabernacles is the yearly pilgrimage that marks the completion of the harvest. It is celebrated by Jews across the globe, this year from October 9-16.

While he was chief justice, Mogoeng found himself under censure for comments he made during a webinar on Israel in 2020. In March last year, Mogoeng was ordered by the Judicial Conduct Committee to apologise for, and retract, pro-Israel comments he made during the webinar.

It ordered him to apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through his utterances in the online seminar hosted by The Jerusalem Post on June 23 2020.

Chief justice Mogoeng told to retract and apologise for pro-Israel comments

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been ordered to apologise for, and retract, pro-Israel comments he made during a webinar in June last year.
News
1 year ago

SAFI, a movement that promotes dialogue between the South African Jewish community and the broader South African faith, cultural, political and civil society community, said the festival is celebrated from October 9-16. SAFI said as part of his tour, Mogoeng will visit a number of religious and spiritual sites from the Bible.

“He will also have the chance to meet the diverse citizens from Israel's various ethnic and religious communities, and have a chance to experience the country’s democratic institutions first-hand,” SAFI said.

It said the tour will include engaging Israeli experts in areas such as agriculture to learn more about possible Israeli solutions to SA's challenges.

He is set to meet a number of globally prominent figures who will also be attending events around the Feast of the Tabernacle celebrations hosted by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), SAFI said.

ICEJ is a Christian Zionist organisation based in Jerusalem. It says it represents Christians around the world who stand with Israel and the Jewish people based on biblical principles and promises.

TOM EATON | Jezebel and red dragons allowing, the new chief justice should do just fine

Mogoeng, who barely inhabited this world, did a competent job of it, so it should be a doddle for his successor
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

SAFI said the festival is celebrated by an increasing number of Christians, many of whom make an effort to be in Israel during this time.

“Mogoeng will be joining thousands of Christians who are travelling from more than 70 nations to join in the celebrations in Israel,” it said.   

SAFI said during his tenure as chief justice, Mogoeng was viciously attacked for his Christian faith by those who wished to silence him.

“In undergoing this trip to Israel, Mogoeng will have the opportunity to see Israel’s democratic vibrancy for himself, which respects religious freedom and promotes tolerance, coexistence and peace.

“We pray that his visit will be inspiring and successful, and that many others will follow in his footsteps to help build bridges of peace and prosperity between the two societies.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Ethical leadership’ or ‘religious narcissist’? — SA weighs in on Mogoeng Mogoeng’s ‘presidential bid’

Will you vote for Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2024?
Politics
1 month ago

Mogoeng’s choice: apologise or go to court on review

Mogoeng Mogoeng has no more avenues of appeal open to him under the Judicial Service Commission Act after an appellate panel of the Judicial Conduct ...
News
8 months ago

It’s not about religion, it's about politics: Conduct committee orders Mogoeng to apologise

A judicial conduct appeal committee has found that Mogoeng must apologise within 10 days for the comments, which were challenged by Africa4Palestine, ...
News
8 months ago

'Forced by the law': Mogoeng Mogoeng apologises for pro-Israel comments

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has apologised after he "involved himself in political controversy" and "was involved in extrajudicial ...
News
8 months ago

Mogoeng 'got involved in political controversy' by making pro-Israel comments, judicial body rules

The former chief justice has been ordered to apologise after it was found he "involved himself in political controversy" and "was involved in ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  3. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  4. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa
  5. A Royal mess: Flood victims moved to Durban hotel as property owners 'turn ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars