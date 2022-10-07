He was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. After serving less than two months, he was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, former national commissioner of correctional services.
Jacob Zuma officially free, says correctional services
Former president Jacob Zuma has been released from the correctional services system on expiry of his contempt of court sentence on Friday.
Zuma was sentenced last year to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court after he breached its order that he should honour a summons to appear at the state capture inquiry.
He was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. After serving less than two months, he was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, former national commissioner of correctional services.
The department said: “Medical parole placement meant Mr Zuma was to serve the remainder of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections.”
It said Zuma had complied with the conditions as set out during his placement.
“All administrative processes have been concluded and the sentence expiry date [October 7 2022] marks the end of him serving his sentence under community corrections.”
His brief prison stint sparked the rioting and looting in KwaZulu-Natal that spread to parts of Gauteng over 10 days last year.
Zuma’s legal battles are ongoing as he fights prosecution on charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud relating to the arms deal. He is accused of receiving about R4m via his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik to assist Thales to secure defence contracts. Shaik was convicted in 2005 but was released on medical parole in 2009.
The trial has been on hold while Zuma heads to various courts in his attempt to oust the main prosecutor, Billy Downer, from the case.
