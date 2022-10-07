Media24 has cleared two City Press journalists who were suspended on August 30 after they allegedly tried to extort money from someone they were writing a story about.
Media24 said last month it had suspended the two pending an internal investigation into an alleged transgression of the company’s code of business ethics and the Press Code.
One of the journalists had resigned at the time of his suspension. He had informed the publication he wished to resign with immediate effect but his request was turned down. He was told he remained an employee until the end of his notice period.
In separate letters seen by TimesLIVE, both dated October 6, the company's HR manager informed the two that an internal investigation could not find any misconduct.
The HR manager said to the reporter who had resigned: “Your exit from Media24 is recorded as a resignation. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The manager told the other reporter his suspension had been lifted and he could return to work on Thursday. His access to internal e-mail platforms was restored and his access card and other company equipment returned to him.
Media24 clears City Press journalists: misconduct could not be established
Image: Freddy Mavunda
