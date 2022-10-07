South Africa

Media24 clears City Press journalists: misconduct could not be established

07 October 2022 - 16:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The two City Press journalists, one of whom has resigned, have been cleared by Media24 of allegations of misconduct. File photo.
The two City Press journalists, one of whom has resigned, have been cleared by Media24 of allegations of misconduct. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Media24 has cleared two City Press journalists who were suspended on August 30 after  they allegedly tried to extort money from someone they were writing a story about.

Media24 said last month it had suspended the two pending an internal investigation into an alleged transgression of the company’s code of business ethics and the Press Code.

One of the journalists had resigned at the time of his suspension. He had informed the publication he wished to resign with immediate effect but his request was turned down. He was told he remained an employee until the end of his notice period.

In separate letters seen by TimesLIVE, both dated October 6, the company's HR manager informed the two that an internal investigation could not find any misconduct.

The HR manager said to the reporter who had resigned: “Your exit from Media24 is recorded as a resignation. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The manager told the other reporter his suspension had been lifted and he could return to work on Thursday. His access to internal e-mail platforms was restored and his access card and other company equipment returned to him.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

Journalist's suspension lifted: misconduct couldn't be established

One of the journalists suspended by City Press on August 30 has been reinstated
News
20 hours ago

Sanef calls for transparency from Media24 over suspension of reporters

The SA National Editors’ Forum has called on Media24 to be transparent about the outcome of the investigation relating to the suspension of two ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two Media24 journalists placed on suspension amid extortion allegations

City Press has suspended two senior journalists following allegations of extortion.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa
  3. Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival South Africa
  4. KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in South Africa
  5. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city