A 42-year-old police constable was lucky to sustain only a flesh wound after a suspect he confronted opened fire, riddling the police vehicle with bullets, police said.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a 34-year-old suspect from Witbank was arrested and is expected to make his first appearance before the Hendrina magistrate’s court on Friday.
He faces charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.
“The suspect was found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off and 11 rounds of live ammunition,” Mohlala said.
Mohlala said police received a tipoff about four suspicious-looking people in a park behind the post office in Hendrina.
“Police headed to the location to investigate. Immediately after the suspicious-looking people saw police approaching, they started running,” he said.
Mohlala said police pursued them, and one suspect took out a firearm and started shooting at the officer.
“ A constable, was grazed by the bullet on his leg and the police vehicle was riddled with bullets.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘Park loiterer’ arrested after shooting at police
Image: Supplied
A 42-year-old police constable was lucky to sustain only a flesh wound after a suspect he confronted opened fire, riddling the police vehicle with bullets, police said.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a 34-year-old suspect from Witbank was arrested and is expected to make his first appearance before the Hendrina magistrate’s court on Friday.
He faces charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.
“The suspect was found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off and 11 rounds of live ammunition,” Mohlala said.
Mohlala said police received a tipoff about four suspicious-looking people in a park behind the post office in Hendrina.
“Police headed to the location to investigate. Immediately after the suspicious-looking people saw police approaching, they started running,” he said.
Mohlala said police pursued them, and one suspect took out a firearm and started shooting at the officer.
“ A constable, was grazed by the bullet on his leg and the police vehicle was riddled with bullets.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
One dead, firearms and ammunition recovered after shooting in Westbury
KZN farmer who shot mourners to hear his fate
Cele to visit crime scene after German tourist was fatally shot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos