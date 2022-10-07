South Africa

‘Park loiterer’ arrested after shooting at police

07 October 2022 - 07:09
A constable was grazed by a bullet on his leg. The police vehicle was riddled with bullets.
A 42-year-old police constable was lucky to sustain only a flesh wound after a suspect he confronted opened fire, riddling the police vehicle with bullets, police said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a 34-year-old suspect from Witbank was arrested and is expected to make his first appearance before the Hendrina magistrate’s court on Friday.

He faces charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

“The suspect was found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off and 11 rounds of live ammunition,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala said police received a tipoff about four suspicious-looking people in a park behind the post office in Hendrina.

“Police headed to the location to investigate. Immediately after the suspicious-looking people saw police approaching, they started running,” he said.

Mohlala said police pursued them, and one suspect took out a firearm and started shooting at the officer.

“ A constable, was grazed by the bullet on his leg and the police vehicle was riddled with bullets.”

