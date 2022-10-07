“The water is just over a metre. That is less than the height of an average man,” said Johannesburg water operations manager Logan Munsamy when he spent the day taking journalists and new mayor Dada Morero through the inner workings of two pumping stations.
Munsamy explained why the return of water supply is likely to take several days.
“If there are no interruptions from Rand Water and they give us the required volume we need, it takes a week or more to recover the system.”
Water supply has been affected in several parts of Gauteng since last week, with some areas having no water at all.
Morero and Johannesburg water officials inspected the Hursthill Reservoir Complex and Crosby Reservoir Complex.
The officials also visited the Helen Joseph Hospital after severe water cuts affected operations there.
This comes after water-shedding hit parts of Johannesburg following Rand Water's notification of stage 2 restrictions.
WATCH | Here’s why you have low water pressure: Inside two Joburg pump stations
New mayor Dada Morero visits two reservoirs
“The water is just over a metre. That is less than the height of an average man,” said Johannesburg water operations manager Logan Munsamy when he spent the day taking journalists and new mayor Dada Morero through the inner workings of two pumping stations.
Munsamy explained why the return of water supply is likely to take several days.
“If there are no interruptions from Rand Water and they give us the required volume we need, it takes a week or more to recover the system.”
Water supply has been affected in several parts of Gauteng since last week, with some areas having no water at all.
Morero and Johannesburg water officials inspected the Hursthill Reservoir Complex and Crosby Reservoir Complex.
The officials also visited the Helen Joseph Hospital after severe water cuts affected operations there.
This comes after water-shedding hit parts of Johannesburg following Rand Water's notification of stage 2 restrictions.
The Helen Joseph Hospital was one of the hospitals hardest hit. Hospital CEO Relebohile Ncha said they are pleased Johannesburg Water brought water tankers to the hospital.
“The challenge is that as water arrives it is used immediately. The arrangement we have with Joburg Water is that we needed a supply for 24 hours.”
Stage 2 water restrictions mean no irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation system. Cleaning driveways and patios with water is also prohibited.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Gauteng water shortage 'affecting our dignity', say residents
WATCH | Dada Morero pictures a JoJo tank in every Joburg household
Water restrictions in Gauteng metros as Rand Water storage drops to 38%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos