Limpopo police track down suspected farm murderer who pretended he wanted to buy milk
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A suspected farm murderer who pretended to want to buy milk has been arrested but four other assailants are still at large, Limpopo police said on Sunday.
The farmer, identified by media reports as Nico Janse van Rensburg, who was in his mid-30s, was hit with a pipe and then shot dead on his farm in the small town of Roedtan, some 100km south of Polokwane, on Friday night.
Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said five men in a white Toyota Corolla arrived at the farm, Derdekraal at about 6pm, under the pretext of coming to buy milk.
“The farm owner and his girlfriend unknowingly arrived at the premises and were accosted by the remaining four suspects who pointed them with firearms,” said Mojapelo.
“The suspects tied his girlfriend and friend with cable ties and demanded money from the farm owner. They then relieved him of his firearm and hit him with an iron pipe, forcing him to hand over the safe keys.”
He was shot during the altercation.
The intruders took firearms, including a rifle from the safe, cellphones, a laptop and other valuables before speeding off.
After the incident, the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators be assembled to track down the suspects.
“The tactical intelligence-driven operation was conducted and a white Toyota Corolla matching the description of the one that was used by the suspects during the farm attack, was spotted at Moletji in the Seshego policing area,” said Mojapelo.
Mojapelo said after it was stopped and searched, members found two 9mm pistol magazines, thirty (30) live rounds of ammunition and 9mm double magazines.
He said a 33-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of murder, house robbery and the possession of unlawful ammunition.
“I applaud the team for this arrest and call on our communities to assist the police by providing valuable information on the remaining suspects,” said Hadebe.
The police have urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact leading investigating team leaders Lt-Col Justice Ngobeni on 082 565 8328 or detective warrant officer Sbongile Maria Lekalakala on 082 414 1822 or 082 925 2479 or crime stop number 086 001 0111 or nearest police station or My SAPSApp.
