South Africa

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair in court on corruption rap

He is charged for allegedly receiving security upgrades sponsored by state capture-accused company Bosasa

10 October 2022 - 10:14
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair was summoned to appear before the commercial crimes court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appeared briefly in the commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Monday on charges of corruption.

The case was postponed to December 7 for the defence to make representations.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Seboka said Nair was summoned to appear in court in connection with the charges and is expected to make representations.

In February, justice minister Ronald Lamola tabled a report before parliament to provisionally suspend Nair after two charges of misconduct following allegations he benefited from state capture-accused company Bosasa.

Bosasa’s Richard le Roux testified in January 2019 at the state capture inquiry that Bosasa ran “special projects” for several prominent people which included home-security upgrades, installing generators and “one-off” garden clean-ups.

Nair, who came to public prominence when he presided over girlfriend-killer Oscar Pistorius’ bail application, allegedly had R200,000 worth of security systems installed at his Pretoria home, including an electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems.

Le Roux said Nair benefited alongside cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA boss Dudu Myeni and ANC MP Vincent Smith. Le Roux detailed how he carried out the upgrades on the instruction of Bosasa bosses Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.

“Nair stands accused of having received gratification in the form of an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter beams and CCTV system from African Global Operations/Global Technology Systems, formerly known as Bosasa, in September 2016 at his Pretoria Silverton home,” Seboka said.

She said the charge sheet alleges he was granted the upgrades in exchange for his influence to act in a dishonest or improper manner. 

TimesLIVE

