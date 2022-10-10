The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has been alerted to dubious health products being traded by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.
“The products as they appear on the World Health Organisation (WHO) product list are not registered for use in South Africa,” Sahpra said.
The four products are Promethazine oral solution, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff baby cough syrup and Magrip N Cold syrup.
Sahpra said the products contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic and can be fatal.
“These products have been identified in Gambia, but there is a possibility that they may be distributed to other countries.”
Sahpra said 33 children in Gambia died of kidney-related illness. The WHO conducted laboratory tests which linked the medication to those deaths.
Sahpra said toxic effects after consumption of the products can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sahpra warns of toxic medicines which have killed 33 children in Gambia
Image: 123RF/dolgachov
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has been alerted to dubious health products being traded by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.
“The products as they appear on the World Health Organisation (WHO) product list are not registered for use in South Africa,” Sahpra said.
The four products are Promethazine oral solution, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff baby cough syrup and Magrip N Cold syrup.
Sahpra said the products contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic and can be fatal.
“These products have been identified in Gambia, but there is a possibility that they may be distributed to other countries.”
Sahpra said 33 children in Gambia died of kidney-related illness. The WHO conducted laboratory tests which linked the medication to those deaths.
Sahpra said toxic effects after consumption of the products can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Public protector finds department of defence's procurement of unregistered Cuban Covid-19 drug was 'improper'
Binning of Covid-19 jabs a ‘shocking indictment’ of vaccination campaign, says health expert
Second death linked to Janssen Covid-19 vaccine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos