‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return
Social media users have reacted to Eskom announcing a return to load-shedding, venting their frustration and claiming they saw the move coming.
The power utility gave South Africans a two-day reprieve after a record run of load-shedding, but on Sunday announced stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday between 4pm and midnight.
It said it was limiting load-shedding to night time to reduce the impact rolling blackouts would have on the economy and population. It said overnight power cuts would replenish emergency generation reserves.
“Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.
The power utility has 5,487MW on planned maintenance and 14,061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.”
The return of load-shedding was met with anger and hopelessness online, with many taking to Twitter to make their voices heard.
While some said they saw the move coming, others blamed the ruling party.
