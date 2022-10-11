A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the July killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Xolile Mbatha plans to plead guilty.
Man accused of murdering DUT student Xolile Mbatha to plead guilty
A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the July killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Xolile Mbatha plans to plead guilty.
This emerged on Tuesday at the Durban magistrate’s court where Bongani Sanele Mlambo appeared before magistrate Ashwin Singh.
Neither the accused nor the victim’s families were in court.
Mlambo, aged 28, is originally from Hluhluwe, northern KZN. His matter was on the roll for serving a high court indictment, which was read out by state prosecutor Calvin Govender.
According to the indictment, Mlambo and Mbatha had been lovers before her murder two months ago. It states Mlambo suspected Mbatha had been cheating on him with a man from the church she attended.
Mbatha, originally from Msinga, was a final-year electrical engineering student at the university. Mlambo had stormed the Ark Royal residence, in Mahatma Gandhi Road, and allegedly stabbed Mbatha multiple times. The murder sent shock waves across the city, prompting students to stage a march for Mlambo’s speedy arrest.
After the incident, Mlambo fled. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds.
The state alleges that the murder was premeditated.
The matter is set to resume on Wednesday.
