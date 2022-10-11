South Africa

Man accused of murdering DUT student Xolile Mbatha to plead guilty

11 October 2022 - 19:03 By Mfundo Mkhize
Xolile Mbatha's alleged killer, Bongani Sanele Mlambo, plans to plead guilty,
Xolile Mbatha's alleged killer, Bongani Sanele Mlambo, plans to plead guilty,
Image: File/ SAPS

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the July killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Xolile Mbatha plans to plead guilty.

This emerged on Tuesday at the Durban magistrate’s court where Bongani Sanele Mlambo appeared before magistrate Ashwin Singh.

Neither the accused nor the victim’s families were in court.

Mlambo, aged 28, is originally from Hluhluwe, northern KZN. His matter was on the roll for serving a high court indictment, which was read out by state prosecutor Calvin Govender.

According to the indictment, Mlambo and Mbatha had been lovers before her murder two months ago. It states Mlambo suspected Mbatha had been cheating on him with a man from the church she attended. 

Mbatha, originally from Msinga, was a final-year electrical engineering student at the university. Mlambo had stormed the Ark Royal residence, in Mahatma Gandhi Road, and allegedly stabbed Mbatha multiple times. The murder sent shock waves across the city, prompting students to stage a march for Mlambo’s speedy arrest.

After the incident, Mlambo fled. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds.  

The state alleges that the murder was premeditated.

The matter is set to resume on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Family mourns MUT student killed in residence

The family of murdered Mangosuthu University of Technology student Xolile Mbatha said losing a child so close to completing her studies was a ...
News
2 months ago

Flatmate sent message for help after MUT student killed

A Mangosuthu University of Technology student sent a message for help on WhatsApp minutes after her roommate’s alleged killer fled their flat in the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  3. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  4. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa
  5. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations