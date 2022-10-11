South Africa

POLL | What do you think of Jacob Zuma thanking July rioters?

11 October 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former president Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma’s gratitude to those who protested against his arrest, leading to civil unrest and criminality in July 2021, has sparked fierce debate.

Zuma’s incarceration was met with protests and the torching of trucks on a national route in KwaZulu-Natal. Within 24-hours though, the violence had spread throughout the province and into parts of Gauteng, and rampant looting of retailers and warehouses followed. More than 300 people died and the cost to the economy was estimated at about R50bn. 

Speaking outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday, where his private prosecution against state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan was heard and postponed, Zuma thanked his supporters.

He said he was told about the unrest after he was taken to prison for contempt of court, and acknowledged those who protested against his imprisonment.

“I am free. The parole was exhausted last week. I am ready for everything. I thank you for standing beside me when things were tough for me last year.”

While some praised Zuma for being “grateful” and “humble”, others said he was looking for attention and would spark further divisions.

An expert panel’s report released earlier this year found government failed to respond to the looming threats of destruction in response to Zuma’s arrest. 

“As the deadline approached for the former president to hand himself over to the authorities or face arrest, his supporters, who mobilised largely on social media, called on people to, among others, make the country ungovernable, physically prevent his detention and remove [President Cyril] Ramaphosa from office.”

It claimed a state security report on the eve of the unrest said there was no information indicating that Zuma’s supporters would gather and protest against his arrest. This was a gross underestimation.

