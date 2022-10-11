Three people appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday for possession and dealing in a pangolin, which is on the endangered species list.
Patrick Halawa, 61, Viller Petros Mathe, 67, and Phillip Chauke, 30, were arrested on Saturday in Boksburg, during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, flying squad and a private entity, IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group.
They were arrested after information emerged that they were looking for a buyer for the pangolin.
The court granted Mathe R3,000 bail, while the other two men remanded in custody pending verification of their status in the country.
The case was postponed until next Monday for their bail application.
According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the pangolin — an endangered species — is one of the most trafficked animals in the world.
The WWF says pangolins are in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam. Their meat is considered a delicacy and pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies.
Three men arrested for allegedly dealing in endangered pangolin
Image: Sunday Times/ File photo
