South Africa

Three sex workers reported missing since July, two murdered in Joburg

11 October 2022 - 07:56
A sexworker leans through a car window to talk to a potential customer. File image
A sexworker leans through a car window to talk to a potential customer. File image
Image: Gallo Images

The Sex Workers Education & Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat), which advocates for law reform of the sex work industry in South Africa, says it is aware of at least three sex workers who have been reported missing since July in the Johannesburg area.

Sweat said at least two other sex workers have been murdered in the past three months. Their bodies were found in Joubert Park in the city centre and a hotel room.

“These disappearances were reported to the police and our staff are actively working to push for full investigations,” it said.

This follows the gruesome discovery of six bodies — believed to be of sex workers —  at a building used by a panelbeating business in Johannesburg on Sunday. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with six counts of murder, which are under investigation by the Gauteng murder and robbery unit.

“We send love and strength to those who fear that their loved ones are among the women found on Sunday and our deepest condolences to the family of the woman who has been identified so far.”

Sex workers describe suspect nabbed for murder of six as a ‘charming, cute, gentleman’

The 21-year-old man was arrested after the discovery of six bodies in central Johannesburg
News
18 hours ago

Sweat said their helpline manager, Nomsa Remba, has been working on the cases and has been fielding calls and enquiries since Sunday.

“We have been following these missing reported cases since July with no luck. This is devastating and we pray for those who lost their lives. Sex workers are scared” said Remba.

The sex worker advocacy group is urging police to protect sex workers in the city and to explore whether the cases on their books are in any way connected to the bodies found at the panelbeaters.

“Criminalisation kills, it feeds the violence and stigmatisation sex workers are facing. It provides a legal foundation to the discrimination and violence targeting sex workers who are simply trying to work to support themselves and feed their families,” said Sweat. “Cases of murdered sex workers rarely get featured in the media unless there is something particularly salacious or dramatic and when it does happen, the focus is seldom on the victim deserving of justice, but rather on the sex work profession, often used to paint the idea that we put ourselves in danger and somehow deserve to die violent and horrible deaths.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown Joburg

The six victims found dead at a building in a semi-industrial area of the Johannesburg city centre had been tied up, according to eyewitnesses.
News
1 day ago

Suspect, 21, arrested after six bodies discovered in Joburg building

Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect on murder charges following the discovery of six bodies in a building in Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Symposium told decriminalising sex work will stop cops from taking advantage of sex workers

Decriminalising sex work will go a long way towards protecting workers against police abuse and would also aid in the fight against human trafficking.
News
2 months ago

Police, clients and partners responsible for most rapes of sex workers - study

A study by MRC and Wits University researchers, with the assistance of sex workers, found that almost 60% of sex workers had been raped in the past ...
News
1 year ago

Time to heel: sex workers hit streets to demand their job be made legal

The call to make sex work legal gets on the road as activists highlight the dangers and challenges of the profession
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  3. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  4. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul Politics

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations