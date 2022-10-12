South Africa

South Africa elected to UN Human Rights Council

12 October 2022 - 07:11 By Michelle Nichols and Emma Farge
South Africa's international relations minister Naledi Pandor addresses the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 21, 2022. File photo.
Image: MIKE SEGAR

The UN General Assembly has elected South Africa, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania and Vietnam to the Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting on January 1 2023.

Germany and Sudan also won second terms on the Geneva-based body, but South Korea and Venezuela failed to be re-elected. The 47-member council cannot make legally binding decisions, but its decisions carry political weight and it can authorise inquiries.

“It’s a mixed picture. Korea being out is quite a negative surprise but liberal democracies will be relieved Venezuela is out,” said Olaf Wientzek, director of the Geneva office of Germany's Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Candidates are elected in geographical groups. There were two competitive races on Tuesday — among the Asia-Pacific and Latin American and Caribbean states — to elect 14 members. Members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

Along with South Korea and Venezuela, Afghanistan also failed to win a seat.

Observers said the election was important since it could tip the power balance within a deeply divided council. Vote counts have been getting closer on key issues, and last week a Western-led coalition lost a call for a debate on accusations of Chinese abuses in Xinjiang by only two votes in a historic defeat.

Investigations mandated by the Human Rights Council are sometimes later used before national and international courts, such as such as in the case of a former Syrian intelligence officer jailed for state-backed torture in Germany in January.

Reuters

