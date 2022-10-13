Man who blamed demons after raping daughter gets 24 years in prison

A man who admitted to raping his 11-year-old daughter several times but blamed it on “demons” was on Wednesday sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment.
The Sasolburg regional court sentenced the 37-year-old man from Zamdela after he was found guilty of raping his daughter between August 1 2020 and November 15 last year.
“The father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, started raping the complainant when she 11 years old,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
He said the rapes took place when the mother was not at home.
Shuping said the mother realised that her daughter’s school performance had deteriorated and her behaviour at home had changed.
The daughter explained what her father was doing to her and the mother reported the incident.
“In court, the father admitted that he has been raping his daughter, but he blamed the incidents on demons and told the court he was possessed ,” Shuping said.
The prosecution had asked for a prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for rape. The defence asked the accused to be given a lesser sentence because he showed remorse by pleading guilty.
TimesLIVE
