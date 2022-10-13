South Africa

Man who blamed demons after raping daughter gets 24 years in prison

13 October 2022 - 06:46
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 37-year-old man who raped his 11-year-old daughter several times was sentenced to 24 years' imprisonment.
A 37-year-old man who raped his 11-year-old daughter several times was sentenced to 24 years' imprisonment.
Image: 123RF/albund

A man who admitted to raping his 11-year-old daughter several times but blamed it on “demons” was on Wednesday sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment.

The Sasolburg regional court sentenced the 37-year-old man from Zamdela after he was found guilty of raping his daughter between August 1 2020 and November 15 last year.

“The father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, started raping the complainant when she 11 years old,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.

He said the rapes took place when the mother was not at home.

Shuping said the mother realised that her daughter’s school performance had deteriorated and her behaviour at home had changed.

The daughter explained what her father was doing to her and the mother reported the incident.

“In court, the father admitted that he has been raping his daughter, but he blamed the incidents on demons and told the court he was possessed ,” Shuping said.

The prosecution had asked for a prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for rape. The defence asked the accused to be given a lesser sentence because he showed remorse by pleading guilty.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stop saying kids are lying: Joey Haarhoff’s daughter as brother jailed for rape

Already the child of one of SA’s most infamous murderers, now she has to endure new heartache
News
8 months ago

Father, 80, jailed for raping his daughter more than 40 years ago

“He claimed that he committed the rapes while drunk and thought his daughter was one of his 'many girlfriends', as his wife had left him,” said NPA ...
News
11 months ago

The magistrate full of mercy for child rapists

She was 11 years old when she was raped by her father and not much older when she had to testify against him in court.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  2. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  3. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  4. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa
  5. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations