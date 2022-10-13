South Africa

Measles alert for Limpopo district

13 October 2022 - 15:27 By TimesLIVE
Clinicians are asked to be on the alert for measles cases, especially in Limpopo, as large measles outbreaks are occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa. File photo.
Three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities have been detected in Limpopo’s Greater Sekhukhune district.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the first two cases had dates of onset of September 22 and 25, and the third case was October 2.

The patients were aged 11 years, one year and 11 months old respectively, with two cases not vaccinated for measles and one with unknown measles vaccination status.

A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district, and a public health response investigation is needed to identify new measles cases and vaccination of the contacts to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Clinicians are asked to be on the alert for measles cases, especially in Limpopo, as large measles outbreaks are occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the NICD said.

Measles presents with fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis, and a runny nose. A maculopapular non-itchy, non-vesicular rash appears on the face, neck, trunk, and limbs, usually on day four of the illness. Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea (kerato-conjunctivitis), and, rarely, encephalitis.

Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person. People of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease.

Clinicians and caregivers should check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

While measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months, the NICD said “it is never too late to vaccinate against measles.”

Measles outbreak possible as SA's vaccination remains low — Health department warns

The national department of health has warned of a possible measles outbreak, cautioning the risk remains high following decreased uptake of childhood ...
5 months ago

Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die

A measles outbreak has killed 80 children in Zimbabwe since April, the ministry of health has said, blaming church sect gatherings for the surge.
1 month ago

Measles outbreak in Tshwane over, says NICD

Two incubation periods have passed without a single case of the disease being detected
3 months ago

Health minister calls for calm after four measles cases detected in Gauteng

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Monday called for calm and vigilance after government detected four cases of measles in Gauteng.
4 months ago
