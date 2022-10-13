The first flight of a “flying car” has made global headlines and sparked debate.
Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng debuted its X2 two-seater electric aircraft recently in the United Arab Emirates.
The company is looking to launch the electric aircraft internationally in the future and called the unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai an “important base for the next generation of flying cars”.
While some said they would be keen to ride in a flying car, others said they were not taking any chance with safety.
POLL | Would you ride a flying car?
Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
The first flight of a “flying car” has made global headlines and sparked debate.
Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng debuted its X2 two-seater electric aircraft recently in the United Arab Emirates.
The company is looking to launch the electric aircraft internationally in the future and called the unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai an “important base for the next generation of flying cars”.
While some said they would be keen to ride in a flying car, others said they were not taking any chance with safety.
The X2 is lifted by eight propellers — two at each corner of the vehicle.
General manager of Xpeng Aeroht Minguan Qiu said the company chose Dubai because of its innovation.
“We selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai
From subway stations to shopping malls, Taiwan prepares its air-raid shelters
The next car tech frontier: simplicity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos