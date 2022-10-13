South Africa

POLL | Would you ride a flying car?

13 October 2022 - 11:59
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 made its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates recently.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

The first flight of a “flying car” has made global headlines and sparked debate.

Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng debuted its X2 two-seater electric aircraft recently in the United Arab Emirates.

The company is looking to launch the electric aircraft internationally in the future and called the unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai an “important base for the next generation of flying cars”.

While some said they would be keen to ride in a flying car, others said they were not taking any chance with safety.

The X2 is lifted by eight propellers — two at each corner of the vehicle.

General manager of Xpeng Aeroht Minguan Qiu said the company chose Dubai because of its innovation.

“We selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world.”

