South Africa

Private sector should manage key infrastructure, says Pick n Pay as strike hobbles ports

Chair Gareth Ackerman says business is willing to ‘take over the running of infrastructure’ from government-owned companies

13 October 2022 - 12:21 By S'thembile Cele
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman.
Image: Bloomberg

The head of Pick n Pay Stores has urged the government to allow private companies to manage critical infrastructure as a strike hobbles state-owned ports and freight-rail operator.

Business would be willing to “take over the running of infrastructure” from government-owned companies that are unable to manage and properly maintain the nation’s roads, rail and other fixed installations”, Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman told News24.

Ackerman also repeated calls by business during the 2021 riots — in which more than 350 people died — for the vital Mooi River Toll Plaza to be moved. The facility, on the N3 highway that connects Durban to Gauteng, has become a point of conflict during protests that prevented goods being ferried on trucks passing through.

