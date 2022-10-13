Private sector should manage key infrastructure, says Pick n Pay as strike hobbles ports

The head of Pick n Pay Stores has urged the government to allow private companies to manage critical infrastructure as a strike hobbles state-owned ports and freight-rail operator.
Business would be willing to “take over the running of infrastructure” from government-owned companies that are unable to manage and properly maintain the nation’s roads, rail and other fixed installations”, Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman told News24.
Ackerman also repeated calls by business during the 2021 riots — in which more than 350 people died — for the vital Mooi River Toll Plaza to be moved. The facility, on the N3 highway that connects Durban to Gauteng, has become a point of conflict during protests that prevented goods being ferried on trucks passing through.
