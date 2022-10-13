South Africa

WATCH | Suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa trial applies for bail

13 October 2022 - 12:37 By TimesLIVE

One of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is on Thursday applying for bail at the Pretoria high court.

Bongani Ntanzi was identified by state witness Tumelo Madlala as the alleged intruder on the night Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer player Meyiwa was gunned down.



