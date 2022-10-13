One of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is on Thursday applying for bail at the Pretoria high court.
Bongani Ntanzi was identified by state witness Tumelo Madlala as the alleged intruder on the night Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer player Meyiwa was gunned down.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa trial applies for bail
One of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is on Thursday applying for bail at the Pretoria high court.
Bongani Ntanzi was identified by state witness Tumelo Madlala as the alleged intruder on the night Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer player Meyiwa was gunned down.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | This week's Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap
LISTEN | Witness identifies 'robber' who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa
Group who were with Senzo Meyiwa spent night at his house after shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos