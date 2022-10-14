An e-hailing driver and three alleged accomplices are expected to appear at the Protea magistrate’s court for their bail applications on Friday morning.
According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha. the four suspects face charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.
Ramovha said the four are alleged to have hijacked and kidnapped a motorist in front of his house in Protea Glen Ext 11, Soweto in July.
“A white Nissan Almera was established to have been the getaway vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned a short distance from the scene.
“The kidnappers contacted the victim’s wife and demanded a R6,000 ransom with instructions it be paid via e-wallet.”
He said the victim was released and dropped off on a road after the money was paid to the kidnappers.
“A case was registered and assigned to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team."
On October 7, the vehicle was spotted in the East Rand with two occupants. It was stopped and the occupants were interviewed.
“It turned out the vehicle is used for an e-hailing service.”
Ramovha said further investigations led to the arrest of the e-hailing driver on October 8 as he was allegedly the driver of the vehicle on the day the victim was hijacked and kidnapped.
He said his alleged accomplices were also arrested.
They have appeared in court and been remanded in custody pending Friday’s bail applications.
TimesLIVE
E-hailing driver among four suspects arrested for hijacking and kidnapping Soweto man
