South Africa

E-hailing driver among four suspects arrested for hijacking and kidnapping Soweto man

14 October 2022 - 07:49
Four suspects are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion. File photo.
Four suspects are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion. File photo.
Image: supplied

An e-hailing driver and three alleged accomplices are expected to appear at the Protea magistrate’s court for their bail applications on Friday morning. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha. the four suspects face charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.

Ramovha said the four are alleged to have hijacked and kidnapped a motorist in front of his house in Protea Glen Ext 11, Soweto in July.

“A white Nissan Almera was established to have been the getaway vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned a short distance from the scene.

“The kidnappers contacted the victim’s wife and demanded a R6,000 ransom with instructions it be paid via e-wallet.”

He said the victim was released and dropped off on a road after the money was paid to the kidnappers.

“A case was registered and assigned to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team."

On October 7, the vehicle was spotted in the East Rand with two occupants. It was stopped and the occupants were interviewed.

“It turned out the vehicle is used for an e-hailing service.”

Ramovha said further investigations led to the arrest of the e-hailing driver on October 8  as he was allegedly the driver of the vehicle on the day the victim was hijacked and kidnapped.

He said his alleged accomplices were also arrested.

They have appeared in court and been remanded in custody pending Friday’s bail applications.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100%

Every province experienced an increase in this crime, with Gauteng recording the biggest increase from the same time last year, according to the ...
News
4 months ago

CRIME STATS | Murder in SA has increased by 11.5%

Murder in SA increased by 11.5% during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
1 month ago

Q&A with Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile

Armed gangs in Cape Town have brought work on railway lines to a halt and forced Eskom to cut services to its biggest township. Chris Barron asked ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

#CrimeStats: Jealousy‚ anger and debt... Some of the reasons why people kidnap

In most of the kidnapping cases reported in the 2017/2018 financial year‚ the victim knew his or her abductor.
News
4 years ago

EXCLUSIVE | Crime Intelligence’s spy wire-taps ‘go slow’ on SA’s most dangerous criminals

One minute agents knew what was going on, the next ‘they were in the dark’ after the firing of former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Planned reunion with mother ends in death of Cape Town Uber driver in hotel ... News
  2. WATCH | Protesting Cape Town Uber drivers want R40 minimum per trip South Africa
  3. E-hailing drivers to embark on 'peaceful' protest South Africa

Most read

  1. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  4. Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected South Africa
  5. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations