Bust out the candles guys because load-shedding is back

15 October 2022 - 13:36 By TImesLIVE
What you're in for.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom will implement stage two load-shedding from 2pm on Saturday after breakdowns of four generating units, the utility said on Saturday.

Breakdowns were reported at the Grootvlei (two), Camden and Medupi power stations, prompting a power shortage aggravated by a delay in repairing an earlier breakdown at the Lethabo Power Station, Eskom said. Load-shedding would continue until further notice.

A total 16,544MW of generating capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, with a further 5,244MW down due to planned maintenance, it said.

Load-shedding reprieve from midnight

Eskom on Friday announced that it would be suspending load-shedding from midnight.
News
1 day ago

KZN encourages schools to invest in generators amid load-shedding crisis

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is hamstrung in dealing with the threats of exam disruptions caused by the rolling blackouts in recent weeks.
News
22 hours ago

No light at the end of the tunnel as Eskom announces load-shedding extension

The end of blackouts is not yet in sight as Eskom on Wednesday announced its updated load-shedding schedule.
News
3 days ago
