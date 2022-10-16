South Africa

Taps to run dry in parts of Joburg as water system collapses

Alternate water supply is being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers

16 October 2022 - 14:06
Rand Water says it will reduce flows to six municipalities it supplies to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a complete system crash. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water has announced that areas supplied by the Eikenhof system — Brixton, Crosby, and Hursthill — will experience low pressure to no water, due to the water being diverted to the Palmiet water system. 

“Due to Rand Water’s uninterrupted load shifting from Eikenhof to recover the Palmiet system, Johannesburg Water’s Commando system levels have worsened from critically low to empty,” said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli.

“Customers, particularly from the Hursthill reservoirs zone, will experience no water. Both Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Child and Mother hospitals have adequate supplies. An emergency meeting will be held with the ministry of water and sanitation tomorrow [Monday] to devise a firm course of action to bring about sustainable solutions to water supply challenges in Gauteng.

“Reducing demand remains a key priority,” Mopeli said.

Affected areas include: Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Newlands, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia and Greenside.

“Alternate water supply is being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers. We request customers to report leaks and bursts in the area which may impact on the recovery of the system.

“Residents are again requested to observe stage 2 Rand Water restrictions and use water sparingly and not use hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars or clean driveways but use greywater instead,” Mopeli said.

TimesLIVE

