WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting

A two-minute video capturing an elephant giving birth at the Kruger National Park is going viral on Facebook.

It was posted by Adam Fillmore who wrote: “Amazing sighting of an elephant giving birth this morning, 5km before Lower Sabie from Croc Bridge. We were privileged to witness the birth and interactions with the rest of the herd (around 60 elephants), and the electric atmosphere they created with their vocalising and stomach rumbling. A lifetime sighting.” .

The interaction under the post was filled with excited users who said witnessing the birth was a rare opportunity. In the video, the cow can be seen standing and pushing the calf out with three other cows circling the newborn and mother while making sounds.

Ike Phaahla, SanParks spokesperson, said it was common for other elephants to surround a birthing mother.

“There is safety in numbers hence other cows surrounding the new mother. The sounds are also to frighten any predator nearby. The trumpeting and rumblings announce the arrival of a new member to the other members of the herd.

“Often cows will gather around the cow that is giving birth. It does excite a herd. There are benefits as when cows gather around like this it can limit predators like hyenas taking a chance trying to get to the placenta and afterbirth when they may injure a calf. Birth sightings are rare,” Phaahla said.

In the video the other females can be seen scouring and scratching the ground. Phaahla said this was to cover the blood and deter predators from smelling it.

He said though the process may be painful for the mother, the animal is resistant and the birth is quick.

“The cow will most likely remove any tissue and so forth with her trunk. The birth is typically quick, probably less than an hour,” he added.

