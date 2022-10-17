South Africa

Lack of maintenance to blame for water issues in Gauteng, says expert

17 October 2022 - 13:30
Water expert Prof Anthony Turton says the lack of maintenance of infrastructure is the biggest threat to water supply in Gauteng.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The water supply issues in parts of Gauteng have nothing to do with water scarcity but more about the collapse of the institutions of government.

This is according to water expert Prof Anthony Turton, who told TimesLIVE on Monday that maintenance of the water infrastructure was lacking.

“The problem is that we’re living in a systematic collapse,” he said.

Turton said one of the biggest challenges is water lost due to leaking pipes, and said in Gauteng, close to 50% of the losses per capita consumption is due to leaking pipes.

The high influx of people to Gauteng was also a challenge, as the infrastructure struggled to cope with demand. 

“The infrastructure took strain post-1994, and the government was warned about this.”

'We are not in a crisis': Senzo Mchunu despite water woes in Gauteng

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says Gauteng is not in a crisis because there is water in dams.
News
7 hours ago

According to Turton, in 2002 there was a water resource strategy report, which was handed to the government. He said the report painted a bleak picture of how water resources were constrained. 

“The report found that we are using 98% of our water allocation. Government should have taken steps than to say, what do we need to do to get additional water? So the government failed to comprehend the issues raised in the report.”

The recent water pipeline upgrades done in parts of Johannesburg were not a sufficient solution to the maintenance issues, Turton said.

“They were putting a bandage on top of a sore. There are underlying issues of maintenance that have never been addressed.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Bathing is a luxury': Living without water for weeks on end

Coronationville resident Mary-Ann Jacobs has had no water for the past 15 days. She describes the impact it is having on her.
News
1 day ago

We must act now to avert a Gauteng water Day Zero

Cut consumption, upgrade infrastructure and work together or Gauteng taps will run dry, writes Mike Muller.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Water authorities accused of being the real villains in crisis

Independent researchers say challenges have been years in the making.
News
1 day ago
