South Africa

Msinga mayor, bodyguards out on bail after arrest on gun charges

17 October 2022 - 21:44
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Msinga mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and his two bodyguards were released on bail on Monday after their arrest on gun-related charges on Friday.
Image: Msinga Local Municipality

Msinga mayor Mletheni Douglas Ndlovu and his two bodyguards appeared in the Msinga magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday on firearms-related charges.

Msinga and Msawenkosi Lionel Malembe, 46, and Mvikeleni Mzolo, 41, were arrested on Friday.

“Ndlovu is charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of it,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

“Malembe and Mzolo were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.”

She said Ndlovu was granted bail of R10,000 while the other two men were granted bail of R1,000 each.

The case was postponed until Friday for further investigation.

