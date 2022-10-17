President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn the presidential minute on the ministerial handbook for 2022.
“The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the executive guide (handbook) pending a review,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Monday.
Magwenya was briefing the media on the president’s programme for this week and other issues.
There was a public outcry after details emerged of the 2022 handbook, which allows ministers and deputy ministers to not only enjoy unlimited free water and electricity at their official residences, but also to employ more personal staff.
On Friday, the presidency announced the handbook will be reviewed.
The now withdrawn handbook showed Ramaphosa reneged on a 2019 cabinet decision to limit the number of ministerial private staff to 11, increasing it to 15.
“President Ramaphosa acknowledges and appreciates the public sentiments on the matter.
“However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secret to avoid public scrutiny is false,” Magwenya said.
Ramaphosa is aware of the challenges South Africans face daily.
“With hindsight, the intention behind the amendment was not a nefarious one.
“The intention was to try to find some form of balance between what ministers could afford to pay vs some of the costs they have,” Magwenya said.
All have private residences and as ministers they have two official residences.
“Now you have a scenario where you have costs for three homes.”
The ministerial handbook outlines support to members of the executive.
“Over the years, the handbook has gone through different iterations and now it is going to go through a similar process.”
Ramaphosa withdraws new ministerial handbook after public outcry
The 2019 version of the handbook will apply pending a review of the new handbook
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn the presidential minute on the ministerial handbook for 2022.
“The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the executive guide (handbook) pending a review,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Monday.
Magwenya was briefing the media on the president’s programme for this week and other issues.
There was a public outcry after details emerged of the 2022 handbook, which allows ministers and deputy ministers to not only enjoy unlimited free water and electricity at their official residences, but also to employ more personal staff.
On Friday, the presidency announced the handbook will be reviewed.
The now withdrawn handbook showed Ramaphosa reneged on a 2019 cabinet decision to limit the number of ministerial private staff to 11, increasing it to 15.
“President Ramaphosa acknowledges and appreciates the public sentiments on the matter.
“However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secret to avoid public scrutiny is false,” Magwenya said.
Ramaphosa is aware of the challenges South Africans face daily.
“With hindsight, the intention behind the amendment was not a nefarious one.
“The intention was to try to find some form of balance between what ministers could afford to pay vs some of the costs they have,” Magwenya said.
All have private residences and as ministers they have two official residences.
“Now you have a scenario where you have costs for three homes.”
The ministerial handbook outlines support to members of the executive.
“Over the years, the handbook has gone through different iterations and now it is going to go through a similar process.”
Will these aides help ministers feed at the trough?
When asked whether the president anticipated the public outcry, Magwenya said Ramaphosa appreciated the concern in the context of economic and social pressures a lot of South Africans face.
“We can take heart that the president has ordered the withdrawal of this notice that gave effect to the guide pending a review.
“Let us accept the public has given us a message and let us conduct a necessary review that will ensure the next version of the guide is aligned not only to public expectations but to the realities many South Africans face.”
Magwenya was unable to give timelines for the review but said this is a process Ramaphosa wants concluded soon in the interests of the public and the ministers who need to know what costs they will have to pick up.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'I pay nearly R10k a month for medical aid': Gungubele on ministers using public healthcare
DA approaches public protector to scrap ministerial handbook
Here's government's response to 'free electricity and water for ministers' backlash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos