South Africa

Senzo Mchunu commits to increasing bulk water allocation to Rand Water

Emergency measure to address Gauteng water woes

17 October 2022 - 14:30
Municipalities need to come up with measures to deal with those wasting water, says water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to increasing the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system as an emergency measure to address water shortages in Gauteng's metros, district and local municipalities.

Mchunu met Rand Water and municipal representatives on Monday morning.

“We note the increase in water usage and restrictions imposed by Rand Water in response to deteriorating water levels in their reservoirs, therefore we will increase, temporarily, the allocation for abstraction of bulk water to Rand Water’s system to meet the demand,” he said.

"This should bring relief to some metros, namely Johannesburg, Tshwane and Mogale City district municipality. However, the measure is for a period of nine months while we seek more permanent solutions to water usage and management.”

Mchunu said municipalities need to come up with measures to deal with those wasting water, including imposing penalties and addressing the challenge of water leaks.

“As a country, we are experiencing the scarcity of water, yet we allow for up to 40% of our water to be lost to leakage. This undermines our efforts to address water challenges,” said Mchunu.

A “water room committee” comprising the department of water and sanitation, Rand Water and all Gauteng municipalities, as well as the business sector, will be set up to provide holistic co-ordination, provision and management of the water system.

The department said water use has risen in recent weeks due to high temperatures, compounded by delayed summer rains in the inland provinces, leading to people using potable water for uses that would ordinarily have been taken care of by rains, such as watering gardens. Leaks in the reticulation part of the system was another significant factor.

It said continued overuse in the province put strain on the system.

TimesLIVE

