South Africa

Transnet strike has cost bulk mineral exporters R9.8bn

17 October 2022 - 16:32 By Paul Burkhardt
The strike at Transnet continues, with the company and labour unions struggling to agree on wage increases. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

The strike at ports and rail operator Transnet, which continued for a 12th day on Monday with the company and labour unions struggling to agree on wage increases, has cost bulk mineral exporters R9.8bn.

The walkout by workers began on October 6 and has cost shippers of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese about R815m a day because they’re unable to rail and load exports onto ships, according to the Minerals Council South Africa. 

There is limited export from harbours and rail movements are severely constrained, Allan Seccombe, a spokesperson for the organisation, said on Monday. 

Negotiations to reach a pay deal have been unsuccessful, even after the government and an arbitration body joined the discussions between Transnet and its biggest unions.

The virtual shutdown of South Africa’s monopolistic logistics company has taken a broad toll — not only on mining and agricultural exports but service businesses and others involved in supply chains.

“Parties are still engaging,” Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said. 

“Members are still on strike,” South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said. 

