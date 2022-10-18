South Africa

Cop to appear in court for allegedly killing his wife

18 October 2022 - 07:00
The suspect is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate's court on Wednesday, October 19. File picture
Image: 123RF

A 54-year-old police officer who allegedly shot dead his 36-year-old wife on Thursday in Zone 8 in the Seshego policing area, Limpopo, is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested on Monday after he handed himself over to the police at Mogwadi, in Dendron, outside Senwabarwana.

Mojapelo said police were alerted about the shooting by community members.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect, who is a police officer attached to Polokwane 10111 [unit], had fled the scene. When the members entered the house they discovered the suspect's wife had been shot several times.”

The victim was certified dead on the scene.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but Mojapelo said domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged couples experiencing marital problems to seek help and refrain from resorting to violence, particularly members of the police service who must be protectors of society.

