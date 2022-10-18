South Africa

KZN, 'tis the season to be wary because it's sssssnake time

Expert provides tips on how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are

18 October 2022 - 12:05
Snake removal expert Nick Evans with a black mamba he rescued in Durban. Evans is on the African Snake Institute's list of snake removers.
Image: Nick Evans

Snake removal expert Nick Evans has warned that snake season is in full bloom in KwaZulu-Natal, with a number of bites being recorded recently.

In a detailed Facebook post, Evans said there have been a few Mozambique spitting cobra bites in northern KwaZulu-Natal and “at least one hiker was bitten by a berg adder”.

TimesLIVE reported two weeks ago that a guest at a Drakensberg hotel was airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a berg adder.

According to Evans, there have been puff adder bites in Ashburton and near Empangeni.

“There has been at least one stiletto snakebite in Phoenix.

“By the sounds of it, many of the bites, particularly from the adders, were just unfortunate accidents (people stepping on them).

“The stiletto snake was handled, which is how most bites occur from this species. The stiletto snake bites more people in Durban than any other species because it is so often handled.”

Evans said he records snakebite incidents through the public or by networking with doctors.

“I think it's important to keep a database going. In some cases we can learn a thing or two, but it's difficult.”

He warned people to be careful around snakes: “Remember, they do not want to bite you. It is their last resort when they fear for their lives. If you have one at home, please call a professional to advise or remove it rather than deal with it yourself.”

Evans’ tips on what you should and should not do in the event of a snake bite:

  • Do not cut around the bite site to let the venom bleed out, it does not work.
  • Do not try to suck the venom out.
  • Do not try electric shock treatment, for obvious reasons.
  • The African Snakebite Institute recently dismissed the myth that chewing the bark of a cashew nut tree will neutralise venom. So there's another one not to do.
  • Get the bitten person to the nearest hospital or clinic immediately.
  • Having someone phone the hospital to which you are transporting a patient to inform them of your arrival and situation can be helpful.
  • If you get a photo of the snake that has bitten someone, send it to a professional snake catcher to identify as soon as you can, preferably immediately.

