South Africa

Seven escape from Makhanda prison 'through open window'

18 October 2022 - 11:46 By Riaan Marais
Trymore Chauke, a Zimbabwean national, who was in prison for rhino poaching.
Image: SUPPLIED

The public has been cautioned not to approach the seven men who escaped through an open window from a Makhanda (Grahamstown) prison during the early hours on Tuesday as they are considered to be dangerous.

The department of correctional services and the police are hunting for the seven inmates, all in prison for serious offences, including rhino poaching, murder and robbery.

Five of the seven were convicted of rhino poaching in September and were awaiting sentencing.

Francis Chitho, a Zimbabwean national, was detained for rhino poaching.
Image: SUPPLIED

“The department, working closely with the police service, has launched a manhunt following the escape of seven detainees at Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said the circumstances around their escape were under investigation.

Nhamo Muyambo, a Zimbabwean national, was detained for rhino poaching.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said at about 4am an officer arrived for standby duties when she saw lights on in one of the units.

“It was discovered seven prisoners escaped through a window.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.”

Among the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge. All were convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.

They managed to escape along with Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Nxumalo said the department was appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to the rearrest of the escapees.

Nkohli said a 72-hour activation plan had been launched to trace and apprehend the escapees.

“Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan after the incident. Police opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation,” Nkholi said.

“Police are warning the community these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead the police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer Det-Capt Glen Peter on 082-301-9427, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

