The breakdown of generation units at five power stations overnight forced Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 5.30am this morning [Tuesday].
The power utility said load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.
Eskom is still to give a full update
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding implemented due to overnight breakdowns
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015
TimesLIVE
