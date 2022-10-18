South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding implemented due to overnight breakdowns

18 October 2022 - 06:21
Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 5.30am due to breakdowns at five power stations overnight. File photo.
Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 5.30am due to breakdowns at five power stations overnight. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

The breakdown of generation units at five power stations overnight forced Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 5.30am this morning [Tuesday].

The power utility said load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.

Eskom is still to give a full update

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Rotational power cuts from 4pm until at least Wednesday

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily between 4pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Bust out the candles guys because load-shedding is back

Eskom will implement stage two load-shedding from 2pm on Saturday after breakdowns of four generating units, the utility said on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Dark days as load-shedding stops ANC branches choosing NEC candidates

The chickens have come home to roost for the ANC as load-shedding prevents thousands of branches from holding their general meetings - with only two ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  5. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...