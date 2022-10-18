She was referring to another case, where the accused was arrested for rape and spent at least eight months behind bars but had the charges against him withdrawn.
“I won’t be surprised if when we come here on October 25, he gets bail, but I am here to fight so that he cannot get bail,” said Sindy.
While the identity of the man was yet to be disclosed, Sindy said she had encountered the suspect before but had refused to go with him.
“He took my colleague — she came back but she was [allegedly] beaten when she returned. We are scared and if he gets bail, this guy will finish us all,” she said.
She alleged that her colleague who was allegedly beaten by the man had since left sex work because of the incident.
Sindy spoke of horrific encounters experienced by other sex workers, allegedly with the same suspect.
Sindy said she and other sex workers, especially those who were immigrants, received no protection from the police.
WATCH | Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer as state says six victims remain unidentified
A sex worker who conducts her business in downtown Johannesburg can only hope the man charged with premeditated murder is not granted bail at his next court appearance.
Sindy, not her real name, spoke to media outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday after the postponement of the case against the 20-year-old man alleged to have been implicated in the deaths of six sex workers.
The case was postponed to October 25, pending an identity parade.
Despite six bodies being found at his family’s panel beater premises in the Johannesburg CBD, the man is only charged with one count of premeditated murder at the moment.
“I am an immigrant sex worker and that is why I am here today to support the victims. I have a feeling that if this guy can get bail, he is capable of doing anything. There are rumours that he was arrested for a rape case,” said Sindy.
She was referring to another case, where the accused was arrested for rape and spent at least eight months behind bars but had the charges against him withdrawn.
“I won’t be surprised if when we come here on October 25, he gets bail, but I am here to fight so that he cannot get bail,” said Sindy.
While the identity of the man was yet to be disclosed, Sindy said she had encountered the suspect before but had refused to go with him.
“He took my colleague — she came back but she was [allegedly] beaten when she returned. We are scared and if he gets bail, this guy will finish us all,” she said.
She alleged that her colleague who was allegedly beaten by the man had since left sex work because of the incident.
Sindy spoke of horrific encounters experienced by other sex workers, allegedly with the same suspect.
Sindy said she and other sex workers, especially those who were immigrants, received no protection from the police.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
“The challenge in South Africa as a sex worker is when you go to the police station to report a case like this, they don’t take it seriously. They will call you names and if you are an immigrant sex worker like me they will use that against you,” she said.
Proceedings were delayed on Tuesday because the suspect’s identity parade had not taken place.
Prosecutor Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi revealed that the accused had refused to take part in the parade in the absence of his lawyer.
He said the state was applying to still hold an identity parade, and to hold the accused where they would hold the identity parade.
Mzizi requested an application to transfer the accused from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, known as Sun City, to Johannesburg Central police station holding cells.
Defence lawyer Khanyiswa Mkhabe told the court her client did not refuse to conduct the identity parade but the official responsible had been in church. She said they were told the accused was going to be booked out from Sun City on Friday for the identity parade but was not, and instead was booked on Sunday.
IN PICS | Body after body: a serial killer’s trail
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told reporters outside the court that the state had sufficient evidence and was able to establish the prospect of a successful prosecution.
“The accused person is the one who said he cannot participate in the ID parade unless his legal representative is present. When an identity parade is held, there are parties that are also involved in the process. So the investigating officer informed the prosecution that they were in a better position to hold the identity parade on Sunday and not on Friday,” she said.
Mjonondwane said the state was still awaiting the postmortem results for the six bodies.
“At this stage, we don’t have any positive identification of the deceased. That process is ongoing and we are awaiting the test results.”
She said the accused is charged with one count of premeditated murder but the NPA has given instructions for further investigations. “Once those investigations are concluded, we will be in a better position to state finally how many charges will be preferred against the accused person.”
She added that the order stands that the media is not allowed to name the accused or show his face as “we want to protect the prospects of the identity parade”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Sex work should not be a crime
'I can't sleep on the streets or lose my children': sex workers live in fear after gruesome murders
Three sex workers reported missing since July, two murdered in Joburg
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Let’s be frank, we hate women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos