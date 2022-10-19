An eight-year-old child has died after a minibus taxi crashed into a home in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
Robert McKenzie, KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson, said: “Tragically an eight-year-old suffered fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 13 people at the scene. They were transported to hospital for further care.
“The cause of the crash has not been established.”
TimesLIVE
Child dies after taxi crashes into house in Lamontville
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
