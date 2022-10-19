South Africa

IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng

19 October 2022 - 08:29
'Snow' fell in some parts of Gauteng on Tuesday.
Image: Gauteng Weather/Twitter

Several parts of Gauteng experienced snow-like weather on Tuesday afternoon after warnings about hailstorms. 

Gauteng Weather issued an alert warning of “small amounts of hail associated with storms over parts of southern Johannesburg”.

According to social media posts, hail hit Meyersdal and surrounding suburbs in Johannesburg, where it covered busy routes and driveways.

Take a look at the snaps below. 

Rain and thunderstorms in Gauteng

The weather app predicted rain with thunderstorms in some parts of the province, including east of Johannesburg. 

The Alberton Record reported motorists had been warned to avoid some roads due to flooding.

Areas flooded included Hennie Alberts between Van Bergen Street and Jackson, Lemon Tree and Newmarket intersections, outside Raceview Motors, the N12 and R59 Reading interchange and Ring Road and Swartkoppies by Builders Warehouse Newmarket.

Communities affected by flooding or life-threatening emergencies are advised to immediately call the emergency services.

