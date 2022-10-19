One-year-old child dies after being trampled by giraffe in nature reserve

A one-year-old toddler has died after she and her mother were trampled by a giraffe at the Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe on Wednesday, said KwaZulu-Natal police.

The incident happened around 4pm.

“The child was taken to a nearest doctor's room where she died and the mother, aged 25, was taken to hospital where she is reported to be in a critical condition,” said Lt-Col Noxolo Gwala.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. An inquest docket has been opened at Hluhluwe SAPS,” Gwala added.

TimesLIVE

