Another prison escape
Eastern Cape police launched a manhunt after seven prisoners escaped from Makhanda Correctional facility this week.
It is alleged on Tuesday an officer arrived for standby duties when she saw lights were on in one unit. It was discovered seven prisoners had escaped through a window.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene implemented a 72-hour activation plan after the incident. Police opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation.
“Police are warning the community these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”
SowetanLIVE reported one escaped inmate, Bennet Kwarrie, was caught after a truck hit him.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Alleged criminal sneaks out of police vehicle in traffic
Image: GARETH WILSON
Motorists were left stunned after an alleged criminal managed to sneak out of a police vehicle in traffic.
In a video, a man dressed in blue pants and a green top can be seen making his way out of the vehicle when it stopped at a traffic light.
It is not clear where or when the video was taken. It was reshared on social media by Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane criticised police for the man’s actions.
“We do not have a police service,” he said.
While some found humour in the video, others questioned why motorists did not report the alleged escape.
Another prison escape
Eastern Cape police launched a manhunt after seven prisoners escaped from Makhanda Correctional facility this week.
It is alleged on Tuesday an officer arrived for standby duties when she saw lights were on in one unit. It was discovered seven prisoners had escaped through a window.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene implemented a 72-hour activation plan after the incident. Police opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation.
“Police are warning the community these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”
SowetanLIVE reported one escaped inmate, Bennet Kwarrie, was caught after a truck hit him.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal
Seven escape from Makhanda prison 'through open window'
Shock as four Durban women brutally murdered in two incidents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos