South Africa

Woman with no history of antenatal treatment gives birth to quadruplets at Musina clinic

19 October 2022 - 12:21
One quadruplet weighed 2,080g, two were 1,800g and the last was 1,200g.
Image: Supplied

The Masisi clinic near Musina in Limpopo has successfully helped a woman with no history of antenatal treatment to deliver quadruplets.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has commended the midwife and her staff for a sterling job.

According to the department, the midwife was leaving the clinic after closing time on Tuesday afternoon when she met the heavily pregnant woman whom she realised was in labour, said the MEC's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha.

“Without records of pregnancy because the woman had no history of antenatal ... the nurse took the risk and succeeded in delivering the four babies,” he said.

Muavha said because delivering quadruplets was a risky and delicate process it was not usually done at clinics but in hospitals under doctors' supervision. “But this brave midwife and her staff rose to the occasion.”

Quadruplets born in North West — woman now a mom to nine children

Nurses and doctors at Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital have successfully delivered quadruplets to a mom from the Vryburg area, the North West health ...
News
9 months ago

He said the mother and her babies were transferred to Donald Fraser Hospital. 

“One weighed 2,080g, two were 1,800g and the fourth was 1,200g.”

Muavha said the mother and babies were doing well, but the smallest baby was receiving treatment for low birth weight and mild respiratory distress.

The department did not provide the mother's name.

Ramathuba urged pregnant women to prioritise antenatal consultations to reduce risks during childbirth.

“Looking at the complexity of the process they underwent to deliver these children, we are really proud of their dedication. Also, that the nurses had knocked off but returned to duty to assist this woman needs to be commended. Contrary to the popular narrative, our nurses aren't all heartless,” she said.

TimesLIVE

