A driver is on the run after the bus he was driving overturned, leaving two pupils dead in Wedela, Carletonville, the Gauteng education department said on Thursday.
At least 63 other pupils were injured in the crash, said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
“According to information at our disposal, the incident occurred around the Western Deep mine shaft two in the afternoon as learners were being transported home. It is alleged that the driver lost control of the bus and caused an accident that led to 63 learners on board being hospitalised at the local medical facility,” said Mabona.
“Unfortunately, a grade 8 boy and a grade 10 girl from Wedela Technical High School lost their lives. The driver is reported to have fled the scene.”
Mabona said police were investigating.
ER24 paramedics said they had been called to the scene around 4pm where they found the bus lying on its side. A number of pupils had been thrown out.
Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the two learners had died on scene.
“Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. On the assessment of the other patients, medics found that the other children, aged between 12 and 18, had sustained minor to serious injuries. The children were treated, and the seriously injured were provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” said ER24.
“The exact details surrounding the incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene.”
Meanwhile, MEC Matome Chiloane said psychosocial support teams were to be deployed to the school on Friday.
His office extended condolences to the pupils' families.
TimesLIVE
Driver flees after school bus overturns, leaving two children dead, 63 hurt
Image: ER24
TimesLIVE
