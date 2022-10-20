Recent cases include the death of a Soweto doctor attacked in his surgery, a final-year medical student killed in Mpumalanga and Sama chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa being hospitalised after a robbery on a Durban highway.
'He gave so much': Murdered doctor Simon Ngcobo described as selfless
Image: @simon_ngcobo via Twitter
A well-known Free State doctor, murdered after being kidnapped in front of his family on Monday, has been described as selfless.
Dr Simon Ngcobo was attacked in his home and robbed at gunpoint of cellphones and cash before being kidnapped.
“He was selfless. It's sad that he had to die this way because he gave so much of himself to his community. They will miss him a lot. They will never find a doctor as dedicated as he was,” said his friend, Dr Johnson Mahlangu, who knew Ngcobo for more than three decades.
“He died in that community with his boots on.
“It shakes the profession to the core because he had such a big practice in that area. He did occupational health, helping companies run health and safety programmes for their employees. He did private work.
'Soweto doctors are under siege' with 10 armed robberies in five months
“I remember all the times we used to wake up at night to do a caesarean section, then come back, wake up and go to see another patient in casualty or emergency in the private and public hospitals.”
Ngcobo was a generous man who wanted to see every young doctor succeed, he added. “He was one of those rare people who believed individual success is not enough if we don’t succeed as a collective.”
Above all, Ngcobo was a loving father. “He was dedicated to his family. His children were his priority. He talked about them very highly and he gave them everything he could. I am sure they will miss him more than we can know,” said Mahlangu.
The SA Medical Association (Sama), its members and the Goldfields branch council have sent condolences to the family and colleagues of Ngcobo, while expressing dismay at medical practitioners being victims of crime.
