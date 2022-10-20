Speaking to the media, Sisulu claimed someone was using their position to violate Block’s rights.
Sisulu clears the air on possible legal action after being barred from visiting Block in jail
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has explained what action she may take after allegedly being barred from visiting jailed former ANC Northern Cape chairperson John Block.
Sisulu this week accused prison authorities of not allowing her and reverend Allan Boesak to visit Block at the Upington Correctional Services.
She said she tried to visit Block in her personal capacity as his relative and had taken Boesak in his capacity as a pastor.
She said Block’s rights were violated as he was “inexplicably denied his right to see visitors”.
Block is serving 15 years for money laundering and corruption. He started serving his sentence in November 2018.
In a statement, the minister cleared the air on claims she was going to sue the state over its alleged ill treatment of Block, saying she would join as a friend of the court if Block decides to take legal action.
“I will join a amicus curiae basis should Mr Block choose to litigate,” she said.
