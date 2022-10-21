A 40-year-old man allegedly in possession of stolen cattle in Brooklyn village in Limpopo was arrested after a high-speed chase.
Police who were conducting a patrol along the R579 spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux with no registration plates driving at a high speed.
“They followed the motor vehicle and attempted to stop it but it did not. A chase ensued from Glen-Cowie village until Brooklyn, where they managed to stop the vehicle,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.
He said two suspects in the vehicle tried to flee on foot but one was arrested and taken back to the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Police found three adult cattle and one calf in the vehicle
“The suspect was interrogated about the origin of the cattle but failed to give a satisfactory reason and was immediately apprehended for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle. The motor vehicle used for the commission of the crime was also seized,” said Seabi.
Further investigations revealed the cattle were allegedly stolen in Dennilton and Nokaneng villages.
“Police are calling on livestock owners who might have recently lost their cattle to come to the police station for purposes of positive identification,” he said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Nebo magistrate's court soon facing charges of stock theft.
“Police investigations are continuing,” said Seabi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Alleged livestock thief arrested after high-speed chase
Image: Limpopo Police
A 40-year-old man allegedly in possession of stolen cattle in Brooklyn village in Limpopo was arrested after a high-speed chase.
Police who were conducting a patrol along the R579 spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux with no registration plates driving at a high speed.
“They followed the motor vehicle and attempted to stop it but it did not. A chase ensued from Glen-Cowie village until Brooklyn, where they managed to stop the vehicle,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.
He said two suspects in the vehicle tried to flee on foot but one was arrested and taken back to the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Police found three adult cattle and one calf in the vehicle
“The suspect was interrogated about the origin of the cattle but failed to give a satisfactory reason and was immediately apprehended for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle. The motor vehicle used for the commission of the crime was also seized,” said Seabi.
Further investigations revealed the cattle were allegedly stolen in Dennilton and Nokaneng villages.
“Police are calling on livestock owners who might have recently lost their cattle to come to the police station for purposes of positive identification,” he said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Nebo magistrate's court soon facing charges of stock theft.
“Police investigations are continuing,” said Seabi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Trio behind bars after cops find bakkie loaded with sheep carcasses
Herdsman killed by cattle thieves: Mother and son arrested
Cow stolen for lobola recovered two years later
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos