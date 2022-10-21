South Africa

Communities need more patrols, says IFP Women's Brigade after girl, aunt found murdered

21 October 2022 - 10:55 By Mfundo Mkhize
The bodies of a schoolgirl and her aunt were discovered in Isipingo, south of Durban.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

KwaZulu-Natal IFP Women’s Brigade chairperson Ntombifuthi Gumede has called for more police patrols in communities.

She was speaking after visiting the families of Leanne, 30, and Ashley Jaeries, 17, whose battered bodies were found on Mahes Road in Isipingo on Sunday evening.

Pictures of their bodies were circulated widely on social media. 

Gumede said the presence of vans could make would-be criminals think twice about committing crimes.

“In cases of gender-based violence (GBV) people would be assisted speedily. Maybe the lives of the two women would have been spared."

She said the visit to the family was prompted by the widespread circulation of photographs of the victims.

“What also frustrated me was the living conditions of the family. This is over and above the agony they are facing."

Ashley was a matriculant at Bechet Secondary School in Sydenham.  

Lisa Jaeries, Leanne’s sister and Ashley’s mother, said they were devastated.

“We are asking ourselves what wrong did my sister and daughter do to deserve such brutal deaths,” adding that they had never indicated their lives might be in danger.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

