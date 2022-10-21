KwaZulu-Natal IFP Women’s Brigade chairperson Ntombifuthi Gumede has called for more police patrols in communities.
She was speaking after visiting the families of Leanne, 30, and Ashley Jaeries, 17, whose battered bodies were found on Mahes Road in Isipingo on Sunday evening.
Pictures of their bodies were circulated widely on social media.
Gumede said the presence of vans could make would-be criminals think twice about committing crimes.
“In cases of gender-based violence (GBV) people would be assisted speedily. Maybe the lives of the two women would have been spared."
She said the visit to the family was prompted by the widespread circulation of photographs of the victims.
“What also frustrated me was the living conditions of the family. This is over and above the agony they are facing."
Ashley was a matriculant at Bechet Secondary School in Sydenham.
Lisa Jaeries, Leanne’s sister and Ashley’s mother, said they were devastated.
“We are asking ourselves what wrong did my sister and daughter do to deserve such brutal deaths,” adding that they had never indicated their lives might be in danger.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Communities need more patrols, says IFP Women's Brigade after girl, aunt found murdered
Image: Elvis Ntombela
KwaZulu-Natal IFP Women’s Brigade chairperson Ntombifuthi Gumede has called for more police patrols in communities.
She was speaking after visiting the families of Leanne, 30, and Ashley Jaeries, 17, whose battered bodies were found on Mahes Road in Isipingo on Sunday evening.
Pictures of their bodies were circulated widely on social media.
Gumede said the presence of vans could make would-be criminals think twice about committing crimes.
“In cases of gender-based violence (GBV) people would be assisted speedily. Maybe the lives of the two women would have been spared."
She said the visit to the family was prompted by the widespread circulation of photographs of the victims.
“What also frustrated me was the living conditions of the family. This is over and above the agony they are facing."
Ashley was a matriculant at Bechet Secondary School in Sydenham.
Lisa Jaeries, Leanne’s sister and Ashley’s mother, said they were devastated.
“We are asking ourselves what wrong did my sister and daughter do to deserve such brutal deaths,” adding that they had never indicated their lives might be in danger.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Body after body: a serial killer’s trail
This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of boyfriend's home'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos