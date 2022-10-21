South Africa

Free State teacher murdered at her home, allegedly by a pupil

21 October 2022 - 17:23 By TIMESLIVE
A Free State teacher has died after being stabbed at her home, allegedly by a pupil.
A Free State teacher has died after being stabbed at her home, allegedly by a pupil.
Image: 123rf.com

A Free State physical science teacher has been killed, allegedly by one of her pupils, the provincial education department said on Friday.

Spokesperson Howard Ndaba named the teacher as 35-year-old Matefo Mphosela. The pupil who allegedly stabbed her is a 21-year-old matriculant at Kagisano Combined School in Soutpan, near Brandfort.

“The learner who is in police custody attacked and stabbed the teacher at her house at around 9pm on Thursday,” said Ndaba.

“The motive for the killing is not known.”

The school mourned the passing of Mphosela, who the principal described as hardworking and committed.

“In 2019, she gave us 85% for science, 2020 she gave 82% and last year 84.2% in physical science,” said principal Nameng Sehloho.

The department condemned the incident which occurred as the final exams were to start.

Counsellors were deployed to the school for teachers and pupils who were affected by the incident.

READ MORE:

Boy, 6, strangled in revenge killing horror

Ex-boyfriend of mother hands himself over to police after discovery of body
News
2 months ago

How a matric pupil spilt his blood for his art

Nurse mom drew vials of blood from pupil on the eve of matric art practical exam.
News
11 months ago

‘I will beat you until you say you love me’: Twisted conduct by scholar leads to arrest

A Limpopo school pupil has been arrested for violently foisting his unwanted attentions on a girl, aged 15.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg