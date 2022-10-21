Free State teacher murdered at her home, allegedly by a pupil

A Free State physical science teacher has been killed, allegedly by one of her pupils, the provincial education department said on Friday.

Spokesperson Howard Ndaba named the teacher as 35-year-old Matefo Mphosela. The pupil who allegedly stabbed her is a 21-year-old matriculant at Kagisano Combined School in Soutpan, near Brandfort.

“The learner who is in police custody attacked and stabbed the teacher at her house at around 9pm on Thursday,” said Ndaba.

“The motive for the killing is not known.”

The school mourned the passing of Mphosela, who the principal described as hardworking and committed.

“In 2019, she gave us 85% for science, 2020 she gave 82% and last year 84.2% in physical science,” said principal Nameng Sehloho.

The department condemned the incident which occurred as the final exams were to start.

Counsellors were deployed to the school for teachers and pupils who were affected by the incident.