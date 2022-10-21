Senior prosecutors in KwaZulu-Natal are scouring DNA reports to identify serial rapists.
KZN's director of public prosecutions (DPP) advocate Elaine Zungu said DNA testing by the forensic laboratory had been speeded up by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) DNA project, which started in October 2020.
At a media briefing on Friday, she said her division forwarded its list of outstanding cases where DNA was required to those who manage the project and “KZN is fortunate as we have received more than 1,000 of these reports”.
“Some indicate that the accused’s DNA has been linked to other cases in KZN and, in some instances, other provinces. Such a person can be classified as a serial rapist. The NPA is looking at how these cases will be uniformly approached,” she said.
“In the interim, there is a KZN team working on all the DNA reports received since the inception of the project to identify serial rapist cases.”
KZN's 'DNA project' successful in tracking serial killers, rapists
EDITORIAL | Tuesday is the justice system’s chance to prove commitment to those who live here. Will it?
Regarding gender-based violence (GBV), she said the conviction rate in the province for sexual offences was 70%.
“We have finalised 341 cases, of which 244 resulted in guilty verdicts.
“In the past six months we have achieved a 97.7% conviction rate in intimate partner femicide prosecutions and a 95.7% conviction rate in femicide prosecutions.”
Zungu said there were prosecutorial challenges with GBV, including complainants withdrawing cases. In one, she said, the complainant wanted to withdraw but the senior public prosecutor continued with the trial.
“The complainant took the oath and then indicated she would not give evidence.”
The accused was acquitted.
Triple life sentence for man who raped and murdered four-year-old
Referring to “noteworthy cases”, Zungu said in August this year Mduduzi Shembe was sentenced to an effective life imprisonment term for the rape and robbery of several women in their homes in Umlazi and Tongaat. Shembe was linked to the offences with DNA evidence.
In May a man was sentenced to three life terms after pleading guilty to raping three members of his family, two boys and a girl, aged between eight and 12.
Zungu said the sexual offences and community affairs unit was working with chief prosecutors to engage traditional leadership on GBV in rural areas “because many cases do not find their way to the criminal justice system” because of “fear and stigmatisation”.
“At these sessions, the issue of ukuthwala [young bride kidnapping] and its social context is discussed. Traditional leaders have embraced this engagement.”
