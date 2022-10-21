South Africa

LISTEN | SAIRR wants to put a stop to Electoral Amendment Bill

If enacted the bill will disenfranchise voters, it argues

21 October 2022 - 16:10 By TIMES LIVE
South Africa's democracy is at risk, the SAIRR says. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) has warned that the Electoral Amendment Bill puts South Africa's democracy at risk, and says the government and parliament are to blame.

Listen to their arguments:

On Thursday, the National Assembly passed the bill, with 232 MPs voting in favour. Ninety-eight voted against and three abstained. 

Civil society organisations have called on parliament to reconsider it, arguing the bill will sabotage democracy.

In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional, affirming the bill. 

