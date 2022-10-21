On Thursday, the National Assembly passed the bill, with 232 MPs voting in favour. Ninety-eight voted against and three abstained.
Civil society organisations have called on parliament to reconsider it, arguing the bill will sabotage democracy.
In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional, affirming the bill.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | SAIRR wants to put a stop to Electoral Amendment Bill
If enacted the bill will disenfranchise voters, it argues
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) has warned that the Electoral Amendment Bill puts South Africa's democracy at risk, and says the government and parliament are to blame.
Listen to their arguments:
On Thursday, the National Assembly passed the bill, with 232 MPs voting in favour. Ninety-eight voted against and three abstained.
Civil society organisations have called on parliament to reconsider it, arguing the bill will sabotage democracy.
In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional, affirming the bill.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
ANC rams through electoral bill as opposition parties object
MPs reject call to postpone controversial electoral bill
Your vote for an independent in 2024 polls may be thrown into the rubbish bin and not count
Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos