South Africa

Concern about 'hit squad' in wake of former KZN councillor's murder

22 October 2022 - 13:50 By TImesLIVE
A former eThekwini councillor has been murdered in Amanzimtoti
A former eThekwini councillor has been murdered in Amanzimtoti
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Shock and outrage has greeted news of the murder of former eThekwini councillor Sunil Brijmohan, who was fatally shot in an apparent hit on Friday morning in Amanzimtoti, according to weekend reports. 

Police on Saturday confirmed the death of a 46-year-old man who was walking in Cato Crescent when he was shot in the head by two suspects. “The suspects fled the scene on foot, and the motive for the killing is unknown,” said police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala. She did not identify the victim.

However numerous sources have identified the deceased as Brijmohan, a popular former ward councillor for Isipingo. Aiden David, chairperson of the Isipingo Community Policing Forum, extended his condolences to Brijmohan’s community.

“Sunil Brijmohan stood for what he believed in and he made great strides in assisting the poor with food parcels and comfort,” said David in an interview published in the Chatsworth Rising Sun. Brijmohan leaves behind his wife and two children.

News of the murder also prompted an angry response from author and former anti-apartheid activist Patric Mellet, who said on Facebook the shooting appeared to be the work of a political hit squad.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES

IFP speaker in hot water as party makes inroads in south of KZN

The IFP is considering suspending Michael Khumalo after backlash regarding his comments about firing an ANC-aligned worker to make way for the child ...
Politics
1 week ago

ANC in KZN angry after councillor Mnqobi Molife is shot dead

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday confirmed eThekwini ward 99 councillor Mnqobi Victor Molifi was murdered.
News
1 month ago

ANC councillor shot at his Eastern Cape home

An ANC ward councillor in Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape has been admitted to hospital for surgery after being shot in his home on Thursday night.
Politics
4 months ago

eThekwini ward councillor arrested for murder of two ANC members

An ANC ward councillor has been accused of the murder of two party members before last year's local government elections.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped South Africa
  5. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg