Concern about 'hit squad' in wake of former KZN councillor's murder

Shock and outrage has greeted news of the murder of former eThekwini councillor Sunil Brijmohan, who was fatally shot in an apparent hit on Friday morning in Amanzimtoti, according to weekend reports.
Police on Saturday confirmed the death of a 46-year-old man who was walking in Cato Crescent when he was shot in the head by two suspects. “The suspects fled the scene on foot, and the motive for the killing is unknown,” said police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala. She did not identify the victim.
However numerous sources have identified the deceased as Brijmohan, a popular former ward councillor for Isipingo. Aiden David, chairperson of the Isipingo Community Policing Forum, extended his condolences to Brijmohan’s community.
“Sunil Brijmohan stood for what he believed in and he made great strides in assisting the poor with food parcels and comfort,” said David in an interview published in the Chatsworth Rising Sun. Brijmohan leaves behind his wife and two children.
News of the murder also prompted an angry response from author and former anti-apartheid activist Patric Mellet, who said on Facebook the shooting appeared to be the work of a political hit squad.
