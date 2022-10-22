South Africa

Three pupil deaths in Gauteng since Thursday

22 October 2022 - 17:08
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
One pupil died on Thursday, while two passed away on Friday.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Three schoolchildren have died in Gauteng since Thursday in separate incidents after showing symptoms of ill-health, the Gauteng education department confirmed on Saturday.

An eight-year-old pupil from a special needs school in Thembisa died on Friday, a week after reportedly falling unconscious while travelling in a school bus. A grade 10 pupil from Soweto also died on Friday while travelling home on a bus.

“According to information at our disposal, learners notified the transport driver of a learner who was vomiting and foaming from the mouth,” the department said.

“The driver then went off his drop-off route course to rush the learner to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the child was declared dead on arrival.”

On Thursday, another grade 10 pupil died after collapsing at Buhlebuzile Secondary School in Thokoza. Police are still investigating the incident.

Psychosocial support will be provided to the affected schools and families of the deceased, the department said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department would take “decisive action” depending on the outcome of investigations into the incidents.

“We are deeply saddened to have received these reports of the passing of our learners. Our sincerest condolences goes out to the families of our beloved learners and the school communities for their loss,” Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

