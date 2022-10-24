South Africa

Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car ‘found wrecked’, bodies recovered

24 October 2022 - 12:50
Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland.
Image: SAPS

Police and emergency services on Monday searched a large pit filled with water in which a wreck was discovered matching the description of a vehicle driven by a missing couple in Stellenbosch.

Two bodies, a male and a female, were retrieved from the scene, police confirmed in an update at 1.30pm. An inquest has been opened for further investigation.

A source had earlier confirmed the vehicle matched the description of the maroon Subaru Forester in which Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 22, were travelling.

They were last seen in the vehicle in the town centre on Friday.

Police on Sunday confirmed they were investigating their disappearance.

“The pair was last seen at an establishment in Stellenbosch at around 5pm driving a maroon Subaru Forester,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

The large open pit next to Bird Street has been a source of controversy in the town as it posed a potential threat to a neighbouring property.

“This morning at around 10.10am a community member spotted an object in a dam in the city centre and alerted the authorities,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said in the afternoon update.

“Local police members responded and secured the scene. They noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle. They requested the assistance of the police provincial diving unit, wh0 retrieved the bodies of the two victims from the motor vehicle.

“Both victims were declared deceased by the medical personnel.”

TimesLIVE

